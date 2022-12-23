Dogecoin Gained 0.13% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0001 today or 0.13% to $0.077

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.95% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 30, 2022, when it rose 11.44%

--Down 27.38% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2022 when it dropped 34.8%

--Down 54.84% year-to-date

--Down 88.58% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.77% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 24, 2021), when it traded at $0.191

--Down 60.21% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 53.76% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.079

--Up 2.69% at today's intraday high

