Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dogecoin Gained 0.15% to $0.172 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/30/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is up $0.000 today or 0.15% to $0.172

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 20.57% month-to-date

--Up 3331.2% year-to-date

--Down 74.55% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3331.20% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 31, 2020), when it traded at $0.005

--Down 74.55% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3331.20% from its 52-week low of $0.005 on Dec. 31, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.176

--Up 2.55% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1733ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBiden, Putin warn of breach if they can't resolve Ukraine tensions
RE
05:49pGuatemala receives bodies of 15 migrants killed in Mexico trailer accident
RE
05:44pDollar Gains 0.08% to 115.06 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pSterling Gains 0.07% to $1.3501 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pEuro Lost 0.20% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.01% to 89.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pWind-driven grass fires prompt evacuation of two Denver-area towns
RE
05:35pBitcoin Gained 0.06% to $47239.31 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 0.24% to $3733.98 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Gained 0.15% to $0.172 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
2Investor optimism lifts global stocks amid fresh U.S. jobs data
3Wall Street closes down, indexes still poised for big annual gains
4Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip ma..
5ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : Share buy-back, stabi..

HOT NEWS