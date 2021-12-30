Dogecoin Gained 0.15% to $0.172 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.000 today or 0.15% to $0.172

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 20.57% month-to-date

--Up 3331.2% year-to-date

--Down 74.55% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3331.20% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 31, 2020), when it traded at $0.005

--Down 74.55% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3331.20% from its 52-week low of $0.005 on Dec. 31, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.176

--Up 2.55% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1733ET