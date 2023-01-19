Dogecoin Gained 0.21% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0002 today or 0.21% to $0.081

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Up 15.46% month-to-date

--Up 15.46% year-to-date

--Down 87.94% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.95% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 20, 2022), when it traded at $0.156

--Down 51.74% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 62.39% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.082

--Up 1.28% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1730ET