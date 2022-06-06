Dogecoin Gained 0.26% to $0.082 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0002 today or 0.26% to $0.082
--Up four of the past five days
--Up three consecutive days, up 1.57% over this period
--Down 51.9% year-to-date
--Down 87.84% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 76.31% from 52 weeks ago (June 7, 2021), when it traded at $0.346
--Down 76.31% from its 52-week high of $0.346 on June 7, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 4.38% from its 52-week low of $0.079 on May 26, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.085
--Up 3.39% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-06-22 1730ET