Dogecoin is up $0.0003 today or 0.38% to $0.078

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 2.05% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 35.18%

--Up 11.3% year-to-date

--Down 88.38% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.42% from 52 weeks ago (April 25, 2022), when it traded at $0.158

--Down 50.42% from its 52-week high of $0.158 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 56.53% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.080

--Up 2.73% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

