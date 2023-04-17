Dogecoin is up $0.0004 today or 0.47% to $0.092

--Highest 5 p.m. level since April 5, 2023 when it traded at $0.093

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.09% over this period

--Up 19.61% month-to-date

--Up 30.45% year-to-date

--Down 86.38% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 33.90% from 52 weeks ago (April 18, 2022), when it traded at $0.139

--Down 41.89% from its 52-week high of $0.158 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 83.47% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.095; highest intraday level since April 5, 2023 when it hit $0.099

--Up 3.69% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1729ET