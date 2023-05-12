Dogecoin is up $0.0004 today or 0.49% to $0.071

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 10.71% month-to-date

--Up 1.21% year-to-date

--Down 89.43% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 20.50% from 52 weeks ago (May 13, 2022), when it traded at $0.090

--Down 48.87% from its 52-week high of $0.139 on Nov. 1, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 42.35% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.073

--Up 2.88% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since May 4, 2023 when it was up as much as 2.99%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1730ET