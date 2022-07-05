Log in
Dogecoin Gained 0.57% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/05/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 0.57% to $0.068


--Up six of the past seven days

--Up five consecutive days, up 8.37% over this period

--Longest winning streak since May 31, 2022 when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending June 27, 2022 when it rose 17.61%

--Down 59.87% year-to-date

--Down 89.85% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.42% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it traded at $0.231

--Down 78.93% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 36.65% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.06992

--Up 2.84% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1740ET

