Dogecoin Gained 0.62% to $0.072 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.0004 today or 0.62% to $0.072

--Up five of the past six days

--Up two consecutive days, up 3.41% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 23, 2022, when it rose 4.95%

--Down 89.24% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 54.79% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 6, 2022), when it traded at $0.160

--Down 61.80% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 44.86% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.075; highest intraday level since Dec. 27, 2022, when it hit $0.076

--Up 4.33% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 22, 2022, when it was up as much as 5.74%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

