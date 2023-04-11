Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 0.64% to $0.084

--Up three consecutive days, up 3.7% over this period

--Up 9.86% month-to-date

--Up 19.82% year-to-date

--Down 87.49% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.85% from 52 weeks ago (April 12, 2022), when it traded at $0.136

--Down 46.63% from its 52-week high of $0.158 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 68.53% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.086

--Up 2.46% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1742ET