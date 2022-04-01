Dogecoin Gained 0.70% to $0.140 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 0.70% to $0.140

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 17.61% year-to-date

--Down 79.17% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 142.03% from 52 weeks ago (April 2, 2021), when it traded at $0.058

--Down 79.17% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 150.68% from its 52-week low of $0.056 on April 3, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.141

--Up 1.34% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1729ET