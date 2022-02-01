Dogecoin Gained 0.73% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin at 5 p.m. ET traded at $0.142, up $0.001 or 0.73%

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 2 consecutive days, up 2.43% over this period

--Down 16.4% year to date

--Down 78.87% from its all time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 359.48% from 52 weeks ago (February 2, 2021), when it traded at $0.031

--Down 78.87% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 359.48% from its 52-week low of $0.031 on February 2, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.144

--Up 2.08% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 1740ET