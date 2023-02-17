Dogecoin Gained 0.75% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 0.75% to $0.088

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 7.78% month-to-date

--Up 24.67% year-to-date

--Down 86.98% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 36.64% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 18, 2022), when it traded at $0.138

--Down 46.94% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.34% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.088

--Up 1.55% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1730ET