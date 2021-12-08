Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dogecoin Gained 0.81% to $0.180 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/08/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 0.81% to $0.180

--Up three consecutive days, up 5.6% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 29, 2021, when it rose 6.62%

--Down 16.74% month-to-date

--Up 3496.6% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 73.32% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5894.33% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 9, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 73.32% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5894.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.182

--Up 2.14% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pInstagram aims to launch chronological feed option in 2022
RE
05:42pAustralian regulator sues ANZ for failing to provide benefits to half a million customers
RE
05:41pJudge to review New York City vaccine mandate for public sector
RE
05:35pDogecoin Gained 0.81% to $0.180 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 2.94% to $4418.54 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Gained 0.27% to $50633.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pExclusive-Canada's CPP Investments seeks to sell insurance groups in strategy U-turn -sources
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 89.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.67% to $1.1344 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.29% to $1.3205 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
2APPLE IN RACE TO BECOME FIRST $3 TRILLION COMPANY
3Wall St closes higher as vaccine update feeds optimism
4NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
5Crypto executives urge light touch as Congress mulls new regulation

HOT NEWS