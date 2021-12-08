Dogecoin Gained 0.81% to $0.180 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 0.81% to $0.180

--Up three consecutive days, up 5.6% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 29, 2021, when it rose 6.62%

--Down 16.74% month-to-date

--Up 3496.6% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 73.32% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5894.33% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 9, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 73.32% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5894.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.182

--Up 2.14% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

