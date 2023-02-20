Dogecoin Gained 0.82% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 0.82% to $0.088

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 7.46% month-to-date

--Up 25.09% year-to-date

--Down 86.94% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 32.47% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 21, 2022), when it traded at $0.130

--Down 46.76% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.94% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.089

--Up 1.55% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

