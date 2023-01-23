Dogecoin Gained 0.97% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 0.97% to $0.089

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 13, 2022, when it traded at $0.091

--Up five consecutive days, up 9.21% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 29, 2022, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Up 25.83% month-to-date

--Up 25.83% year-to-date

--Down 86.86% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 35.57% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 24, 2022), when it traded at $0.137

--Down 47.40% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 76.98% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.091

--Up 4.31% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1731ET