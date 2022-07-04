Log in
Dogecoin Gained 1.03% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/04/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.03% to $0.068


--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 7.75% over this period

--Longest winning streak since June 26, 2022 when it rose for four straight trading days

--Down 60.1% year-to-date

--Down 89.91% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.87% from 52 weeks ago (July 5, 2021), when it traded at $0.233

--Down 79.05% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 35.87% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.069

--Up 2.20% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 1744ET

