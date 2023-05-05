Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.05% to $0.079

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 1.16% over this period

--Up 12.63% year-to-date

--Down 88.24% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.64% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2022), when it traded at $0.127

--Down 43.09% from its 52-week high of $0.139 on Nov. 1, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 58.41% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.080

--Up 1.56% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1731ET