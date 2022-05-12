Dogecoin Gained 1.25% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.25% to $0.081

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 38.72% month-to-date

--Down 52.44% year-to-date

--Down 87.98% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 79.59% from 52 weeks ago (May 13, 2021), when it traded at $0.397

--Down 84.91% from its 52-week high of $0.537 on May 14, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1.25% from its 52-week low of $0.080 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.089

--Up 11.58% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since April 25, 2022 when it was up as much as 29.79%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

