Dogecoin Gained 1.27% to $0.091 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.27% to $0.091

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 13.88% month-to-date

--Down 46.45% year-to-date

--Down 86.46% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 51.29% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 14, 2021), when it traded at $0.187

--Down 52.81% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 82.33% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.095

--Up 5.46% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 5, 2022, when it was up as much as 7.57%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1730ET