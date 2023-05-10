Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.31% to $0.074

--Largest percentage increase since April 29, 2023 when it gained 1.43%

--Up two consecutive days, up 2.5% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending April 28, 2023 when it rose 2.89%

--Down 7.61% month-to-date

--Up 4.72% year-to-date

--Down 89.07% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 7.92% from 52 weeks ago (May 11, 2022), when it traded at $0.080

--Down 47.09% from its 52-week high of $0.139 on Nov. 1, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 47.28% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.075

--Up 2.86% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1729ET