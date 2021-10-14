Dogecoin Gained 1.33% to $0.232 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 1.33% to $0.232

--Up two consecutive days, up 3.25% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 6, 2021, when it rose 3.75%

--Up 14.73% month-to-date

--Up 4544.8% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 65.54% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7641.33% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 15, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 65.54% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7641.33% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.240

--Up 4.74% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 6, 2021, when it was up as much as 7.95%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

