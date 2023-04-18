Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.37% to $0.093

--Highest 5 p.m. level since April 4, 2023 when it traded at $0.099

--Up five of the past six days

--Up three consecutive days, up 5.52% over this period

--Up 21.25% month-to-date

--Up 32.24% year-to-date

--Down 86.19% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.26% from 52 weeks ago (April 19, 2022), when it traded at $0.142

--Down 41.09% from its 52-week high of $0.158 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 85.99% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.095; highest intraday level since April 5, 2023 when it hit $0.099

--Up 3.17% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1732ET