Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.43% to $0.079

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 1.82% over this period

--Up 3.5% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 35.18%

--Up 12.89% year-to-date

--Down 88.21% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.77% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2022), when it traded at $0.141

--Down 43.77% from its 52-week high of $0.141 on April 26, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 58.77% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.080

--Up 1.53% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1730ET