Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dogecoin Gained 1.51% to $0.248 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/22/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 1.51% to $0.248

--Up three of the past five days

--Up 22.52% month-to-date

--Up 4860.2% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 63.2% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8167.00% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 23, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 63.20% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8167.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.253

--Up 3.36% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-21 1731ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pRoche's implant for chronic eye disorder wins U.S. approval
RE
05:41pSPAC linked to Trump's social media venture surges for second day
RE
05:40pToronto market rises for third week as energy shares rally
RE
05:38pBristol Myers interested in buying Aurinia Pharma - Bloomberg News
RE
05:37pDow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.37% to 88.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.41% to $1.1647 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.08% to $1.3758 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.66% to 113.50 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 1.51% to $0.248 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021
3Fantasia : Analysis-Investors denied their Ever-grande finale...for now
4Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
5Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower, dragged down by communications services

HOT NEWS