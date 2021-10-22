Dogecoin Gained 1.51% to $0.248 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 1.51% to $0.248

--Up three of the past five days

--Up 22.52% month-to-date

--Up 4860.2% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 63.2% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8167.00% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 23, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 63.20% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8167.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.253

--Up 3.36% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-21 1731ET