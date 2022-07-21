Dogecoin Gained 1.61% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.61% to $0.070
--Highest 5 p.m. level since July 8, 2022 when it traded at $0.070
--Up three of the past four days
--Up 10.71% month-to-date
--Down 59% year-to-date
--Down 89.64% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 63.44% from 52 weeks ago (July 22, 2021), when it traded at $0.191
--Down 78.47% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 39.61% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.073
--Up 6.72% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
