News: Latest News
Dogecoin Gained 1.61% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.61% to $0.070


--Highest 5 p.m. level since July 8, 2022 when it traded at $0.070

--Up three of the past four days

--Up 10.71% month-to-date

--Down 59% year-to-date

--Down 89.64% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 63.44% from 52 weeks ago (July 22, 2021), when it traded at $0.191

--Down 78.47% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 39.61% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.073

--Up 6.72% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1729ET

HOT NEWS