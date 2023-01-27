Dogecoin Gained 1.68% to $0.087 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.68% to $0.087

--Up seven of the past nine days

--Up 24.03% month-to-date

--Up 24.03% year-to-date

--Down 87.05% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.44% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 28, 2022), when it traded at $0.142

--Down 48.16% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 74.44% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.088

--Up 2.50% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

