Dogecoin Gained 1.70% to $0.211 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 1.70% to $0.211

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 4126.4% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 68.65% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6944.00% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 3, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 68.65% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6944.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.223

--Up 7.31% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-21 1735ET