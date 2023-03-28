Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.73% to $0.074

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 8.12% month-to-date

--Up 4.72% year-to-date

--Down 89.07% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 48.92% from 52 weeks ago (March 29, 2022), when it traded at $0.144

--Down 55.43% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 47.28% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.074

--Up 2.14% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

