Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 1.81% to $0.088

--Highest 5 p.m. level since April 5, 2023 when it traded at $0.093

--Up five of the past six days

--Up two consecutive days, up 6.89% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending April 4, 2023 when it rose 24.12%

--Up 15.22% month-to-date

--Up 25.67% year-to-date

--Down 86.88% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 39.30% from 52 weeks ago (April 15, 2022), when it traded at $0.146

--Down 44.02% from its 52-week high of $0.158 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 76.75% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.091; highest intraday level since April 6, 2023 when it hit $0.094

--Up 5.02% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1747ET