Dogecoin Gained 1.87% to $0.092 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 1.87% to $0.092
--Snaps a two day losing streak
--Up 31.3% year-to-date
--Down 86.29% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 36.62% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 4, 2022), when it traded at $0.146
--Down 45.11% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 84.67% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.093
--Up 2.60% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-03-23 1731ET