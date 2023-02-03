Dogecoin Gained 1.87% to $0.092 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 1.87% to $0.092

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 31.3% year-to-date

--Down 86.29% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 36.62% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 4, 2022), when it traded at $0.146

--Down 45.11% from its 52-week high of $0.168 on Feb. 7, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 84.67% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.093

--Up 2.60% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

