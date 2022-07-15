Dogecoin Gained 1.88% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.001 today or 1.88% to $0.063

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.36% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending July 2, 2022 when it rose 5.64%

--Up 0.27% month-to-date

--Down 62.87% year-to-date

--Down 90.61% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 63.74% from 52 weeks ago (July 16, 2021), when it traded at $0.174

--Down 80.50% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 26.44% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.064

--Up 3.47% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

