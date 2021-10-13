Log in
Dogecoin Gained 1.89% to $0.229 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/13/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 1.89% to $0.229

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 5, 2021, when it gained 4.91%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 13.22% month-to-date

--Up 4483.8% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 66% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7539.67% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 66.00% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7539.67% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.232

--Up 3.00% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-21 1730ET

