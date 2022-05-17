Dogecoin Gained 1.90% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 1.90% to $0.089

--Up four of the past six days

--Down 32.4% month-to-date

--Down 47.53% year-to-date

--Down 86.74% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 81.26% from 52 weeks ago (May 18, 2021), when it traded at $0.477

--Down 81.26% from its 52-week high of $0.477 on May 18, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 11.69% from its 52-week low of $0.080 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.091

--Up 3.96% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1730ET