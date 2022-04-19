Dogecoin Gained 1.93% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 1.93% to $0.142

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 1.56% month-to-date

--Down 16.91% year-to-date

--Down 79% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.65% from 52 weeks ago (April 20, 2021), when it traded at $0.299

--Down 79.00% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 26.51% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.144

--Up 3.90% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

