Dogecoin Gained 1.93% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 1.93% to $0.142
--Snaps a three day losing streak
--Up 1.56% month-to-date
--Down 16.91% year-to-date
--Down 79% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 52.65% from 52 weeks ago (April 20, 2021), when it traded at $0.299
--Down 79.00% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 26.51% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.144
--Up 3.90% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
04-19-22 1730ET