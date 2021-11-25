Dogecoin Gained 1.95% to $0.222 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.004 today or 1.95% to $0.222

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 18.63% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Sept. 2021 when it dropped 26.99%

--Up 4339.4% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 67.07% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7299.00% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 67.07% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7299.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.230

--Up 5.43% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-21 1739ET