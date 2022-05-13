Dogecoin Gained 10.56% to $0.090 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.009 today or 10.56% to $0.090

--Largest percentage increase since April 25, 2022 when it gained 19.97%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 11.94% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending April 25, 2022 when it rose 16.7%

--Down 32.24% month-to-date

--Down 47.41% year-to-date

--Down 86.71% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 83.31% from 52 weeks ago (May 14, 2021), when it traded at $0.537

--Down 83.31% from its 52-week high of $0.537 on May 14, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 11.94% from its 52-week low of $0.080 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.095

--Up 17.73% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since April 25, 2022 when it was up as much as 29.79%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1748ET