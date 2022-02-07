Log in
Dogecoin Gained 10.56% to $0.168 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

02/07/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Dogecoin is up $0.016 today or 10.56% to $0.168


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 16, 2022, when it traded at $0.177

--Largest percentage increase since Jan. 14, 2022, when it gained 11.83%

--Up four consecutive days, up 22.97% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 14, 2022, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Jan. 14, 2022, when it rose 32.14%

--Up 19.07% month-to-date

--Down 1.18% year-to-date

--Down 75.02% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 113.13% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 8, 2021), when it traded at $0.079

--Down 75.02% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 250.77% from its 52-week low of $0.048 on Feb. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.173; highest intraday level since Jan. 18, 2022, when it hit $0.174

--Up 13.64% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Jan. 14, 2022, when it was up as much as 24.24%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 1732ET

HOT NEWS