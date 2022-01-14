Dogecoin Gained 11.83% to $0.190 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.020 today or 11.83% to $0.190

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 26, 2021, when it traded at $0.191

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 14, 2021, when it gained 19.25%

--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 32.14% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Dec. 25, 2021, when it rose for 5 straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending June 3, 2021 when it rose 32.23%

--Up 11.37% month-to-date

--Up 11.37% year-to-date

--Down 71.85% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 2008.44% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it traded at $0.009

--Down 71.85% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 2610.86% from its 52-week low of $0.007 on Jan. 27, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.211; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2021, when it hit $0.220

--Up 24.24% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 14, 2021, when it was up as much as 39.84%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1739ET