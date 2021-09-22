Dogecoin Gained 12.25% to $0.226 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.025 today or 12.25% to $0.226

--Largest percentage increase since Aug. 15, 2021, when it gained 12.77%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 18.3% month-to-date

--Up 4430% year-to-date

--Down 66.39% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7450.00% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 23, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Up 7450.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.230

--Up 13.91% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 8, 2021, when it was up as much as 15.72%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1730ET