Dogecoin is up $0.012 today or 15.18% to $0.092

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 7, 2023, when it traded at $0.092

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 27, 2022, when it gained 15.94%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up 30.42% year-to-date

--Down 86.38% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.27% from 52 weeks ago (April 4, 2022), when it traded at $0.146

--Down 44.49% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 83.44% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.104; highest intraday level since Dec. 5, 2022, when it hit $0.111

--Up 29.88% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it was up as much as 30.27%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1753ET