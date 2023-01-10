Dogecoin Gained 2.20% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 2.20% to $0.077
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 24, 2022, when it traded at $0.077
--Up six of the past seven days
--Up four consecutive days, up 6.66% over this period
--Longest winning streak since Oct. 29, 2022, when it rose for five straight trading days
--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 30, 2022, when it rose 17.37%
--Up 9.43% month-to-date
--Up 9.43% year-to-date
--Down 88.57% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 49.51% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 11, 2022), when it traded at $0.153
--Down 59.41% from its 52-week high of $0.190 on Jan. 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 53.92% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.078
--Up 2.84% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-10-23 1730ET