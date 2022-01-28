Dogecoin Gained 2.20% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 2.20% to $0.142

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 16.77% month-to-date

--Down 16.77% year-to-date

--Down 78.96% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 208.26% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 29, 2021), when it traded at $0.046

--Down 78.96% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 406.43% from its 52-week low of $0.028 on Jan. 30, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.143

--Up 2.78% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

