Dogecoin Gained 2.20% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 2.20% to $0.142
--Snaps a two day losing streak
--Down 16.77% month-to-date
--Down 16.77% year-to-date
--Down 78.96% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 208.26% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 29, 2021), when it traded at $0.046
--Down 78.96% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 406.43% from its 52-week low of $0.028 on Jan. 30, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.143
--Up 2.78% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
