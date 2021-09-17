Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dogecoin Gained 2.28% to $0.240 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/17/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dogecoin is up $0.005 today or 2.28% to $0.240

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 13.41% month-to-date

--Up 4701.2% year-to-date

--Down 64.38% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7902.00% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 18, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 64.38% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7902.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.260

--Up 10.60% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 15, 2021, when it was up as much as 12.86%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pU.S. probes possible insider trading at Binance - Bloomberg News
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.61% to 87.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.71% to $1.1727 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.69% to $1.3738 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.08% to 109.99 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pU.S. NTSB to probe fatal Tesla crash in Florida
RE
05:35pDogecoin Gained 2.28% to $0.240 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Lost 3.15% to $3378.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Lost 0.16% to $47028.49 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pAnalysis-Torrid Moderna stock rally cools over booster shot doubts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2November? December? Fed's 'taper' timeline tied to volatile jobs data
3With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: fall in ..
4Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
5Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance

HOT NEWS