Dogecoin Gained 2.28% to $0.240 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.005 today or 2.28% to $0.240

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 13.41% month-to-date

--Up 4701.2% year-to-date

--Down 64.38% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7902.00% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 18, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 64.38% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7902.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.260

--Up 10.60% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 15, 2021, when it was up as much as 12.86%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

