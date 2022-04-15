Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Dogecoin Gained 2.30% to $0.146 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

04/15/2022 | 10:36pm BST
Dogecoin is up $0.003 today or 2.30% to $0.146


--Up three consecutive days, up 7.38% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending April 5, 2022 when it rose 17.58%

--Up 4.53% month-to-date

--Down 14.48% year-to-date

--Down 78.38% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.37% from 52 weeks ago (April 16, 2021), when it traded at $0.350

--Down 78.38% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 30.21% from its 52-week low of $0.112 on March 14, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.150

--Up 5.01% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 1735ET

