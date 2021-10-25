Log in
Dogecoin Gained 2.31% to $0.266 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/25/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Dogecoin is up $0.006 today or 2.31% to $0.266

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2021, when it traded at $0.308

--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 8.73% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 16, 2021, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Oct. 7, 2021, when it rose 10.79%

--Up 31.24% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Aug. 2021 when it gained 33.29%

--Up 5213% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2019 when it gained 0.00%

--Down 60.59% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8755.00% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 26, 2020), when it traded at $0.003

--Down 60.59% from its 52-week high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8755.00% from its 52-week low of $0.003 on Dec. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.282; highest intraday level since Sept. 7, 2021, when it hit $0.311

--Up 8.43% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-21 1735ET

