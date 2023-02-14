Dogecoin Gained 2.43% to $0.083 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 2.43% to $0.083
--Largest percentage increase since Feb. 4, 2023, when it gained 4.75%
--Up three of the past four days
--Down 12.38% month-to-date
--Up 18.44% year-to-date
--Down 87.63% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 44.27% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 15, 2022), when it traded at $0.150
--Down 49.59% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 66.59% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 0.084
--Up 2.76% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-14-23 1729ET