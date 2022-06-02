Dogecoin Gained 2.44% to $0.082 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 2.44% to $0.082

--Up six of the past seven days

--Down 51.75% year-to-date

--Down 87.8% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 79.58% from 52 weeks ago (June 3, 2021), when it traded at $0.403

--Down 79.58% from its 52-week high of $0.403 on June 3, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4.71% from its 52-week low of $0.079 on May 26, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.083

--Up 2.88% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

