Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 2.47% to $0.075

--Highest 5 p.m. level since March 5, 2023 when it traded at $0.075

--Up five consecutive days, up 16.15% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 23, 2023, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 30, 2022, when it rose 19.19%

--Down 6.94% month-to-date

--Up 6.05% year-to-date

--Down 88.93% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 33.80% from 52 weeks ago (March 15, 2022), when it traded at $0.113

--Down 54.86% from its 52-week high of $0.165 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 49.16% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.078; highest intraday level since March 3, 2023 when it hit $0.081

--Up 6.81% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Feb. 15, 2023, when it was up as much as 7.27%

