Dogecoin Gained 2.62% to $0.098 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Dogecoin is up $0.002 today or 2.62% to $0.098

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it gained 4.08%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 7.51% month-to-date

--Down 42.49% year-to-date

--Down 85.46% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.12% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 9, 2021), when it traded at $0.172

--Down 49.32% from its 52-week high of $0.193 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 95.82% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 0.099

--Up 3.30% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1731ET